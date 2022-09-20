The security team at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem helped catch an employee who was suspected of stealing equipment and medicine.

After suspicion arose surrounding the employee several weeks ago, it was decided that steps will be taken discreetly to investigate his actions.

When the worker understood that there were intentions to detain him for questioning, he attempted to escape the hospital while endangering bystanders.

Hospital security managed to overpower the employee and handed him over to the police.

Hadassah CEO Prof. Yoram Weiss concluded: "Our people here at Hadassah are the best of the Israeli health system and we won't let anyone ruin their good name and professionalism through illegitimate acts that do not represent Hadassah and its values. I want to thank the security team for the professional and exact work that enabled the suspect's arrest and I trust law enforcement to act appropriately.