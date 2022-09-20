The Democratic Party office in Seminole County, Florida was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend.

The damage included defacing the building and its windows with the words “Nazis” and “UR Fascists Too,” the Seminole Democratic Party’s chair, Lynn Dictor said.

Vandals also hung a banner across the front of the office that had “Free Palestine!” written on it, and glued shut the locks to the building’s door, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“I do not think it is a coincidence that the word Nazi was scrawled on the banner, considering that the chair and vice chair of the SemDems are both Jewish,” Dictor said in a statement.

The incident was similar to a recent attack on the Seminole Republican Party office in which graffiti labelling the local party as “fascists” was found on the building along with the front door glued shut.

“It’s very similar to the attack at the Republican Party office,” Dictor said. “This is really beyond the pale.”