This year, fifty-two of our most inspiring leaders including R’ Gershon Edelstein, R’ Shimon Baadani, R’ Binyamin Finkel, R’ Mordechai Gross, and R’ Dovid Cohen are setting out to do the holiest of work– Raising funds to help the poor of Israel who will simply not have funds to celebrate the High Holidays this year without assistance. The Rabbis are beseeching upon readers to open their hearts and to help these families who are hungry and reaching the point of despair.

The Rabbis have offered several tokens of appreciation to those who respond to their heartbreaking plea for help.

A silver Challah knife, which is a well-known Segulah [protective charm from Kabbalah] for wealth for the upcoming year with the blessing of the late R’ Chaim Kanievsky engraved upon it.

A “Shtar Chaim”, a physical copy of the Rabbis’ decree on your behalf, in honor of your contribution to this extremely important cause.

The opportunity to be prayed for by the Rabbis with fiery concentration next to the Western Wall during the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

The Rabbis have also given a beautiful blessing to those who donate:

"In the merit of charity… you should be found innocent in judgment, and you and your family should be decreed a good and sweet year. You should be signed and sealed for a good and peaceful life in spiritual and material matters, with an abundance of wealth and a good decree, children, shidduchim [finding one’s soulmate] and joy from your children with emotional and physical health."

Click here to join 52 of the greatest leaders of our generation on their special mission. G-d-willing, together we will save the dignity of thousands of families during the High Holidays and thereby bring about beautiful blessings to our families, to those in need, and to all of the Jewish people!

