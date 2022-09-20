A 23-year-old man is in serious condition after being electrocuted by an electric cable on Monday evening in at the Moshe Dayan train station in Rishon Lezion.

According to an eye-witness, the man told bystanders: "Look at me, I'm going to do Parkour and climb on the train." At that point, the man came into contact with an electric cable and collapsed. Police investigators retrieved the security footage in an attempt to trace the man's actions at the station.

MDA medics who arrived at the scene treated the man and administered CPR. After extensive resuscitation attempts the medics managed to return the man's pulse. He was evacuated by an intensive-care ambulance to Wolfson Hospital in serious condition.

"When we arrived at the scene we were brought to a man who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing," MDA medics who worked on the scene said. "We moved him to a safe place and immediately began CPR, including compressions, artificial respiration, and shocks from a defibrillator."

The medics added: "After a long few minutes of lifesaving work and six shocks by the defibrillator, the man's heart began to beat again, we put him in an intensive-care ambulance and brought him to the hospital in serious condition."

Parkour is a dangerous sport that has gained popularity in Israel and around the world. The goal is to get from one place to the next as quickly and effectively as possible while overcoming obstacles on the way by jumping or climbing over them.