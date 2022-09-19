A golf course in Sacramento, California was defaced with antisemitic graffiti last week.

According to the antisemitic watchdog group StopAntisemitism, the individuals responsible carved the antisemitic phrase “F JEW” and a swastika into the grass of the Sacramento County golf course.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they were called after a witness saw a group of vandals digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course, CBS News reported.

Upon investigation, police discovered the offensive marking and the swastika.

"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter,” the golf course said in a statement.

“Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."