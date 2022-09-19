Golf course
Golf course iStock

A golf course in Sacramento, California was defaced with antisemitic graffiti last week.

According to the antisemitic watchdog group StopAntisemitism, the individuals responsible carved the antisemitic phrase “F JEW” and a swastika into the grass of the Sacramento County golf course.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they were called after a witness saw a group of vandals digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course, CBS News reported.

Upon investigation, police discovered the offensive marking and the swastika.

Related articles:

"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter,” the golf course said in a statement.

“Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."