An inspector in the Binyamin Regional Council was lightly injured when a Palestinian Arab driver attempted to run him over.

The inspector was engaged in a joint mission with the police to enforce the law against car thieves and road criminals. The inspector and the policeman ordered a Palestinian Authority vehicle to stop after it aroused their suspicion.

The Arab driver swerved sharply towards the inspector and tried to run him over. The inspector managed to mostly avoid being hit, but was struck on his hand by the vehicle.

He was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz said: "I strengthen the dear inspector and thank him for his efforts together with the police to maintain law and order in the face of Arab criminality on the roads. On behalf of all the residents of Binyamin, I wish him a complete and speedy recovery."