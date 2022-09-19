Two gunmen on a scooter went on a broad daylight shooting spree in Queens, New York on Sunday, killing one victim.

According to police, the assailants began firing at pedestrians at 1:30 p.m. in the Elmhurt section of Queens.

The suspects shot four people, one fatally.

The murder victim was a 28-year old male. He was shot multiple times, the New York Post reported.

The NYPD said they discovered his body riddled with multiple bullet wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects were seen riding a scooter as they shot at victims.

Three other people, aged 29 to 36, were taken to Elmhurst Hospital with bullet wounds and in stable condition.

Their injuries included wounds to the arm, hand, cheek and torso, according to the NYPD.