A cell of Hamas terrorists planning multiple terrorist attacks against Israeli targets was discovered and its members arrested, it was cleared for publication Monday afternoon.

Seven Hamas operatives from the Hebron and Nablus areas were arrested as part of the operation. The operatives were involved in planning attacks against Israeli citizens and security forces.

During a Shabak investigation, it emerged that the activists were recruited on social media by a resident of the Gaza Strip, Yahya Amer Muhammad Abu Saifan - about 26 years old, a Hamas military operative who is involved in recruiting young people in the field and incitement throughout social media. The activists received training from Abu Saifan in the production of explosive charges and instructions for carrying out attacks.

The detainees are - Matsab Himoni, Ahmed Abu Daoud, Ezz Al-Din Elzin, Emad Abu Khalaf and Abdullah Quasma - Hamas operatives from Hebron. Mamon Hanani and Kamal Hanani, Hamas operatives from the village of Beit Furik near Nablus, were also arrested.

These activists were recruited by Abu Saifan to carry out shooting and bombing attacks, received funds with which they purchased materials and conducted experiments in the use of guns and bombs.

Indictments were filed against most of the suspects to the military court, accusing them of serious security offenses. Charges are expected against other suspects in the near future.

The Shabak stated that these arrests and investigations reveal, once again, the continuous efforts of Hamas to direct the activities of operatives and terrorists from the Gaza Strip and abroad, whose goal is to destabilize Judea and Samaria and raise the level of violence on the ground, while recruiting terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria to carry out attacks.