Former Member of Knesset Amichai Chikli, who was placed in the 14th spot on the Likud election slate, arrived on Sunday evening at the town of Givat Harel, in the Mateh Binyamin Region, and signed the right-wing bloc's document in which it commits to include the regulation of the young settlement in the coalition agreements of the next government.

Speaking to Israel National News, Chikli said, "We are at the end of a year which was one of the most difficult in Judea and Samaria, including an increase in terrorist attacks, we lost an important year. Bennett promised that on his first day in office he would regulate the young settlement and did nothing of the kind. The only ones who promoted the settlement in the last year are the Palestinians, together with the European Union, who are doing whatever they want."

"In order to promote the young settlement, I call on all religious Zionists and all citizens of Israel for whom the Land of Israel is important not to put their trust in those who have deceived them, those who betrayed their trust or those who call themselves statesmanlike and under the cover of this allow the Palestinian Authority to establish a state and suffocate Jewish settlement," he added.

Netanyahu was in power for 15 years and did not promote the young settlement either.

"Netanyahu established the town of Amichai. Things were done, but I agree that not enough has been done. If we are not forced to form a government that will have 'statesmanlike' elements that are actually leftists, we will see a real breakthrough in settlement."

"I estimate that Netanyahu's first telephone call after the elections will be to the Religious Zionism Party and a telephone call to our natural coalition partners. We are interested in the establishment of a nationalist government and we do not have the luxury of giving our votes to temporary parties, even if their names echo something from the past."

On the split of the Arab parties, Chikli said that "it may be a sophisticated move by Lapid who is covering up a partnership with the Joint List and wants to create a partnership with Tibi. All three parties are parties that support the armed fight against Israel."

What is it like to be in the Likud? Do you feel at home?

"In order to feel at home you need to be there a little more than two days. I am convinced that I will fit in and connect with my friends and to the field. I am proud to be in a party that included Shamir, Begin, Razel and Stern and I believe in this movement."