MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of the Degel HaTorah faction of the United Torah Judaism Party, met on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, at the home of the UAE Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, in Herzliya.

The meeting was held as part of the Emirati Minister's historic visit to Israel on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

Last week, the minister was hosted by President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal. The Sheikh arrived at the head of a high-ranking delegation including Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth; and Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was personally received by the President and the First Lady. He then signed the guestbook and met with President Herzog in his bureau, where he presented him a letter from the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the start of the meeting, President Herzog said: “The world looks at the Abraham Accords with awe and respect and says there’s a new Middle East in many ways, being created and moving forward.”