MK Ofer Cassif of the Hadash party stated on Sunday that terrorists who harm IDF soldiers are not terrorists.

"Palestinians who harm IDF soldiers are not terrorists, they're guerilla fighters. They are like the partisans who fought the Nazis," Cassif, who is the sole Jewish MK in the largely Arab communist party, told Kol Beramah Radio on Sunday.

Noam MK Avi Maoz commented on MK Cassif's statement saying: "There's no way that the terror-supporting members of the Joint Arab List can sit in the Israeli Knesset. It hurts, even more, to see that Lapid would do anything to sit on the throne of the prime minister, even if it means gathering support from supporters of terror. The nation of Israel has to understand: we can either have a Jewish state that knows how to defend itself against its enemies, or a multinational state that pities its enemies."

Likud MK May Golan commented: "Tell me who your partners are and I'll tell you who you are. Lapid voters, these are your partners. Look in the mirror, look at your children and explain to them why you are voting for this."

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar ruled out the possibility of forming a new government with the Joint Arab List after the upcoming Knesset election, vowing he would never agree to such an arrangement.

“I don’t know about [Prime Minister Yair Lapid],” Sa’ar told the Arabic news outlet Kol a-Nas. “I can only speak for Gideon Sa’ar and the National Unity party. We won’t agree to a government that relies on the Joint Arab List, period. The solution now is to have a broad unity government, and the only person who can form such a government is Benny Gantz.”