A terrifying incident occurred in the city of Harish, northern Israel, on Sunday when a toddler fell out of the window of a moving vehicle.

In security footage shared on Twitter, the vehicle can be seen making a turn off of a traffic circle when the three-year-old flies through the back passenger seat window, smashing into the pavement and bouncing off the curb from the force.

Immediately afterward the vehicle stops and the driver exits it, retrieves the child, and returns him to the back seat.

The toddler is in mild to moderate condition. The police are investigating the cause of the incident.