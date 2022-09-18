With the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Succot around the corner, Israel Police is amping up its vigilance and manpower, especially in and around Jerusalem, as it expects heightened tensions in the area during the holiday season.

5,200 border policemen are expected to come to the assistance of the hundreds of local police officers tasked with keeping the peace in the city, which hosts massive events during and around the holidays.

Jerusalem district chief Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman said during a briefing that his district's goal is to ensure that members of all faiths can carry out their traditions safely. Fulfilling that goal is not always easy: "This year alone we stopped 47 potential terror attacks. From a girl from Ramallah that we caught after she posted a suicidal post that nearly turned into an attack, to an attempted attack two months ago where we caught an individual passing a knife from one hand to the other while on the way to attack a Jewish family," adds Turgeman.

Over the past few weeks, the police have taken several steps to prepare for the upcoming holidays, including patrols on the ground, various coordination, and confirming plans.

During the holiday season thousands of police, border police personnel, and volunteers will be spread throughout the city, with an emphasis on places of gathering, holy sights, and entertainment venues.

From the beginning of August, the police have worked to secure the thousands of attendees of nightly Selichot prayers at the Western Wall.

Deputy Commissioner Turgeman also discussed the Temple Mount during the briefing: "The conduct that has become constant over the years must be kept in place. The visiting times will not be changed and whoever breaks the rules will be removed from the site." Earlier this month it was reported that terror groups intend on inciting violence on the Temple Mount and that the police have issued restraining orders removing Jewish and Arab activists.