A fierce debate erupted Sunday, during a government session concerning the formation of the Negev Forum for strengthening cooperation between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and other nations in the area.

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli insisted that Israel is to advance a deal with the Palestinians, saying that forming the forum and building ties with Arab nations "are not a substitution to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked answered Michaeli: "The UAE doesn't care, it wants to boost cooperation with Israel regardless of the Palestinians, there's no need to make that connection."

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel remarked: "No one cares about the Palestinians," to which Michaeli replied, "The question isn't whether or not it (the Palestinians) interests them (the Arab nations), its whether or not it interests us."

Later on, Minister Shaked stated: "Merav is confused. I suggest she gets over her obsession with kowtowing to the Palestinians. The western world understands Israel's might and is interested in ties even if we don't give up our possessions and land.