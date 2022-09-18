COVID-19 Denmark stops all COVID vaccination for those under 50

After ceasing its COVID vaccination program for children (under the age of 18) in July, Denmark has shut down its COVID vaccination program for everyone under the age of 50.

The Danish Health Authority explains that:

"The purpose of the vaccination programme is to prevent severe illness, hospitalisation and death. Therefore, people at the highest risk of becoming severely ill will be offered booster vaccination. The purpose of vaccination is not to prevent infection with covid-19, and people aged under 50 are therefore currently not being offered booster vaccination.



"People aged under 50 are generally not at particularly higher risk of becoming severely ill from covid-19. In addition, younger people aged under 50 are well protected against becoming severely ill from covid-19, as a very large number of them have already been vaccinated and have previously been infected with covid-19, and there is consequently good immunity among this part of the population."

Denmark previously became the first country to prevent its children from being injected with COVID vaccine products. Only a "very limited number of children at particularly higher risk of becoming severely ill" are able to access the shots "based on an individual assessment by a doctor."