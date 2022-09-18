Following the split in the Joint Arab List, senior officials in the Yesh Atid party believe the Balad party's decision to separate from the other Arab parties presents an opportunity for the other parties which make up the Joint Arab List to moderate their positions and move towards the political center.

The party said in talks with Israel Hayom that "there is an opportunity here for Tibi and Ayman Odeh to move to the center and run a campaign for Arab society without hatred and extremism."

However, the officials said they would still not sit in a coalition with the Joint List. "The Joint List will not be in any coalition, with or without Balad."

"We do not see a change in the messages," a Yesh Atid MK confirmed "the members of the Joint List will not be partners in the next coalition."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid has faced criticism within the left-wing bloc for his failure to ensure the smaller parties of the bloc united, particularly from Benny Gantz's party.

"This is a failure of Yair Lapid," said the National Union. "There is no other definition for it. Netanyahu united his bloc and fought for every vote, and Lapid was not even successful in uniting Meretz and Labor and messed up with the Joint List as well. It could cost us the elections.