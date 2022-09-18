So illegal migrants crossing over from Mexico are Holocaust Survivors and Martha’s Vineyard is Auschwitz?

We said it days ago in the column “Beware hidden messages in Ken Burns’ US and the Holocaust.

In it, we expressed concern that his three-part series, running on PBS as of Sunday, Sept. 18, is at once a thorough examination of America’s misbehavior against the Jews during the Holocaust, but also, for Burns, a chance to turn the migrants into Jews, Trump into Hitler, and Republicans into Nazis…foremost, Texas governor Greg Abbott, and, by way of Texas, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Their states are in the throes of a migrant invasion, thanks to Biden, and what they’ve done is ship busloads and planeloads northward so that the rest of America can share the burden and the pain.

For Burns, in reasoning that is weird, such moves echo Kristallnacht.

Burns’ hidden motives became apparent when, earlier, he toured various news programs to promote his documentary.

We wrote: “Ken Burns ought to be congratulated for taking up the cause. Generations who don’t know what happened [the Holocaust] should be taught.

“Generations who know but forgot, should be reminded.

“But the left-wing politics within the film is an asterisk on an otherwise noble enterprise.”

At the time, Burns only provided a hint on just how far left he’d gone, and to what extent he’d be willing to misuse the Holocaust.

Trifling the Holocaust is a sin, in some places a punishable crime, and here, a scandal.

How so?

For more than a year, ever since Biden opened the border, by the thousands and into the millions the illegals have trampled the four border states, California, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas.

Many are relocated to Florida. You know this if you’ve read the New York Post and watched Fox News.

Barely a word of it from the other newsrooms.

Gradually, over the past few weeks, mainly Texas and roundabout Florida have been shipping them, trickle by trickle, to blue cities like New York, Washington, DC, and Chicago, to alert the rest of the country and the media that attention must be paid over a crisis that is far, wide, and nationwide.

The Democrat mayors of those sanctuary strongholds are outraged, not at Biden for his open border policy, but at those Republican governors and the chutzpah to have America face the truth.

Can Democrats handle the truth? Not when the migrants come home to roost. Then, aha, it’s different. (Get off my lawn!)

Still, though, liberals and their media slept through the migrant storm…until Guv DeSantis dumped 50 of them onto a town famed for its wealth, its tranquility, its pastoral beauty, and recognized for such liberal residents as the Obamas…in a word, Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts, outside Boston. In other words, you want migrants, we’ll give you migrants.

Only 50? But enough for the local grandees to complain of being violated and demanding that something be done about a “humanitarian crisis.” Where’s liberal empathy now?

Suddenly, this became news. Big news. THE news. Migrant crisis? What migrant crisis? Oh, THIS migrant crisis…and now it even topped the evening news.

More so when Guv. Abbott of Texas dumped 100 of them outside Kamala Harris’ residence a day after she, the immigration czar, insisted the border is secure,

Enter Ken Burns.

By some tortured logic, he made a direct correlation between the Holocaust and the “themes of today,” with this on CNN: “When you look at the story we’re telling on US and the Holocaust, the time to save democracy is before it’s lost.”

Remarked one wag alongside an image of serene Martha’s Village: “This? This is Auschwitz?”

More from Burns: “This is what’s so disturbing about DeSantis – to use human beings, to weaponize human beings.”

What’s really disturbing, Mr. Burns, is how you are using and abusing and exploiting the Holocaust.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

