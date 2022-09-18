Benny Gantz: We can't evict, we need to provide the young settlement with what it needs

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who leads the National Unity Party in the elections to the 25th Knesset, sees himself as a candidate for Prime Minister even though his party is smaller than the parties of Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid.

In an interview with the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Gantz claimed that only he can bring the haredim to the government the day after the elections. "If Netanyahu doesn't get 61 [MKs required to form a government], they won't want to go to another election."

Gantz said he is sure the haredim will heed his call. "Did anyone think that Meretz would sit in a government led by Bennett? Did anyone think that the leader of Ra’am, Mansour Abbas, would recognize a Jewish state? Politics is full of surprises."

If appointed Prime Minister, Gantz intends to address the Palestinian issue. "I advocate reducing the conflict, preventing a bi-national state and creating a permanent reality of two entities. This is also in our hands."

The steps he would take to reach that goal are, he said, "Reduce friction, develop the economy, conduct diplomatic talks with the assistance of the countries of the region; to reach an acceptable format. The possibility of an agreement is remote. So we need to take steps from a dialogue within ourselves - and with our neighbors. The biggest tension between us and the Palestinians is in Area C. Between nine and 13 replacements will solve the problem of friction. The international community can be mobilized for this purpose."

Gantz sees himself as a centrist and claims that "the parties of the left sell an illusion that has no practical feasibility, that 'we are here and they are there.' The messianic people on the right, on the other hand, can deteriorate us into a bi-national state and, God forbid, into a state of Halakha. Therefore, people in the political center are the ones who will be able to deal with all the complexities. This is what I suggest. To take advantage of the Abraham Accords in order to promote relations with the Palestinians."

"I don't see the possibility of a permanent settlement in the foreseeable time frame. Not that I don't want to. I don't see it. But I'm not ready that the time that will pass - will endanger the State of Israel in the direction of a bi-national state. Therefore, we have committed to ourselves the effort to reduce the conflict, to increase the governance for the PA. Because the stronger it is, the weaker Hamas and other radical organizations will be. The alternative to the PA is radical elements. The reduction of the conflict relies on economic processes, infrastructure, strategic dialogue that serves as a political window."

Asked what are the principles of such an arrangement, Gantz replied, "Security superiority. This is a Palestinian interest. Without our superiority, foreign forces will harm the Palestinians. On the civilian side, the PA does its job in a reasonable manner. The economies are integrated. A kind of interlocking tools."

To the question of whether he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, Gantz replied, "I am at the place where Begin and Rabin met. They both had something similar. Not a state. Less than a state."

And what about the outposts, some of which were defined as illegal? "According to my principles, no one will disappear. We will build replacements. No Israeli soldier will be seen. We will establish industrial zones. Environmental protection activities that serve them and us, in the areas of water and sewage. Freedom to leave PA territories, even if supervised. We are in favor of progress and not retreat. The Palestinians need take action against the terrorist nests that harm their governments. There is something to be done along the way."

"I am against illegal outposts. If someone settled in a container, we will remove them. But regarding the young settlement, these are settlements that need to be provided with what is required. I do not see communities being vacated. A permanent agreement can be reached through dialogue."

Gantz added, "The logic of the Trump plan is rooted in the fact that it looked at reality in the eye. You cannot evict. From a bird's eye view - the Americans understood that the Israelis are here to stay, and the Palestinians are here to stay. So there is a need for comprehensive development. This is the proposal."