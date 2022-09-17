A sinkhole opened up on Saturday on Tel Aviv's southbound Ayalon HIghway, near the Hashalom Interchange and the Azrieli Towers.

Miraculously, no one was injured.

Following the road's collapse, five lanes were closed off just before the Hashalom Interchange. Route 20 now has only two open lanes, and therefore there is heavy traffic in the area.

Israel Police's traffic department is preparing to close the road from north to south, and recommends avoiding the area.

The sinkhole's source appears to be a nearby construction site, and there is concern that additional sinkholes will open up. Professionals from the Netivei Ayalon company were called to the site and began working to fix the road this evening, with the goal of allowing traffic to continue as usual by Sunday morning.