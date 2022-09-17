Jewish Home leader Ayelet Shaked has a direct message to opposition leader and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, which will air in full on Saturday night, Shaked turns to Netanyahu and says, "Put the personal issues aside, stop attacking me, without me you have no government."

Shaked, who officially formed an alliance with the Jewish Home Party this week, is trying to convince the right-wing voters who are disappointed by the current government to vote for her - even though she remains a member of the current government. Netanyahu, it is believed, intends to do everything in his power to electorally destroy Ayelet Shaked, fearing that she will not pass the electoral threshold and thus waste votes for the bloc led by him.

While Netanyahu and Shaked have clashed in the past, mostly due to her rocky relationship with Netanyahu’s wife Sara, Likud MK David Bitan said recently that the Netanyahu family no longer feels the same antipathy to Shaked that it once did.

Shaked said this week for the first time that she will recommend Netanyahu as the next Prime Minister if she passes the electoral threshold in the elections for the 25th Knesset in November.

"I support a broad government, but I will probably recommend Netanyahu. I will recommend whoever will have the most seats and who will have the best chance to form a government. The situation is very difficult, the country is sick and although a narrow government will not survive - if there is no choice and the boycott discourse continues, that's what I will do," Shaked said.

