The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, hosted the Israel Police’s Intelligence and Investigations Department for a tour of the organization's base in Samaria and an exhibition of the IDU’s capabilities.

The visiting officers received an overview of the nature of the unit and its activities from IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov. The officers were given a briefing on the status of the ongoing search for Moishe Kleinerman, a 16-year-old boy who disappeared in the Meron area approximately half a year ago. The IDU has being directing the search for him ever since, and last night attended the Bar Mitzva celebration of his younger brother in a show of solidarity with the family.

IDU volunteers exhibited their signature working dogs’ capabilities for both security work and search dn rescue applications.

At the end of the visit, the officers presented the IDU with an official flag expressing the police's appreciation for the organization’s activities.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “We welcome cooperation with the Israel Police and any other entity that may assist the noble goal of saving human lives.”