Two people were killed in a crane-related accident in central Israel Friday morning.

The two men killed in the accident suffered electrocution that left them in critical condition in the orchards near Moshav Herut, a spokesperson from United Hatzalah said.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and ambulance driver Lior Tzubari who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "The injured people were the driver of a crane truck and the worker who was with him."

"They were electrocuted while clearing out some of the debris in the field. Together with other EMS personnel who arrived I performed CPR on the two individuals at the scene. After initial treatment, they were both transported to the hospital via ambulance in critical condition while still undergoing CPR."

The two victims, ages 28 and 18, were treated at the scene by emergency teams, before being evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

Shortly after their arrival at the hospital, the two men were declared dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, while the crane was clear debris from an area near the orchard it struck an electric cable, electrocuting the two victims.