Yariv Levin submits Likud Knesset slate: Idit Silman saved Israel from disaster

Opposition coordinator MK Yariv Levin on Thursday submitted the Likud slate to the 25th Knesset.

Upon leaving his meeting with the Central Elections Committee, Levin responded to a petition filed by the Movement for the Quality of Government, which demands the cancellation of the placement of Idit Silman on the Likud slate, claiming that it is a "brutal trampling of the provisions of the law."

Levin said that Silman, who played a key part in toppling the Bennett-Lapid coalition, is "a very brave woman who did an act that was not simple at all, saved the State of Israel from a disaster that could have befallen us if this bad government had continued to serve for a long time."

"I think that the love she receives among the general public is the clearest answer to the fact that those who follow an ideological path and do not give in to deception, as the Yamina Party did in the previous term, deserve to be in Israeli politics, and I am very happy that she is part of the Likud slate and I have no doubt that Silman will contribute a lot of her experience and her capacity for the work of the upcoming Knesset,'' added MK Levin.

MK Levin attacked the Jewish Home slate and said, "There is a fear that right-wingers will be tempted again and vote for Shaked, parties that talk right and go left. Those who want a right-wing government should vote for the Likud or other right-wing parties."

On Wednesday, Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu decided to reserve spots on the Likud Knesset slate for five people.

Netanyahu announced that he decided to place former Yamina MK Amichai Chikli in the 14th spot, Silman in the 16th spot, Moshe Saada in the 28th spot, media personality Tsega Melaku in the 37th spot and lawyer Yossi Fuchs in the 43rd spot.