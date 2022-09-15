“It is getting worse and worse in terms of violent crime, it worries people," Torsten Elofsson, the former Malmö police chief candidate with the center-right Christian Democrats, says to Financial Times. Once there were only Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. Now you see it in small towns. It's getting closer and closer to where most people live. Swedes who want their families to be safe are running out of places to hide and move, unless they decide to leave Sweden behind, like some are already doing. They have had enough of living in a once ideal country that recorded 342 shootings in a year - almost one a day.

Over the past decade, Sweden has gone from one of the lowest per capita fatal shooting rates in Europe to the highest, according to data from the Swedish National Crime Prevention Council. Sweden is on track this year to break a record of deadly shootings with a total of 44 deaths by mid-August, not far from a peak of 47 in 2020. In the country that has welcomed everyone indiscriminately, from Pakistan as from Syria, from Nigeria as from Somalia, no one feels safe anymore.

The Stockholm suburb of Tensta has had free parking for months after the area was deemed too dangerous to enter.

The postal service did not deliver parcels to a neighborhood in central Malmö for periods of time.





In a neighborhood in Gothenburg, kindergarten and kindergarten children took to the streets with their teachers to protest gang violence after a dozen shootings in the area in just a few months, including one in the kindergarten yard.

When the children come to kindergarten, the parents ask teachers to to keep them inside.

Criminologist Manne Gerell of Malmö University provided the newspaper Aftenposten with a list of possible causes why one of Europe's safest countries has become the most dangerous: increase in the number of criminal gangs, the failed integration of immigrants and the multicultural housing projects of the 1960s and 1970s.

In practice, it is the questioning of 50 years of migration policy.

Sweden is an edifying example of the transformation of the population of a European country. According to data from the Swedish Statistical Institute, the Swedish population in the 1950s was made up of 7 million inhabitants, of whom 197,000 were born abroad. As the population reached 10 million in 2017, the number of foreign-born residents in Sweden has increased tenfold to 1.8 million. The two-generation foreign population has increased from 20 percent of the total population in 2002 to 30 percent in 2017.

While the indigenous population declined over the period of 94,000, the foreign population increased by 1.1 million. Lower borders and generous admission criteria have contributed to the explosion in the number of asylum applicants. The result is that the foreign population in cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants reaches 44 percent.

Islam has become the second largest religion in the country (the first if we consider church and mosque attendance).

In Sweden as elsewhere, the population has never been consulted on the transformation taking place in the country. 1.2 million of those eligible to vote in the upcoming elections were not born in Sweden and it is 200,000 foreigners more than in the previous elections in 2018. One in four voters between the ages of 18 and 21 was born abroad or has two parents born abroad. In central Malmö, one in two people who can vote for the first time is of foreign origin.

It is always the same problem of identity. Once Christianity, which is the only glue of European societies, disappears (and Sweden is today the most atheistic country in the West), the ruling classes do not care whether the culture of a country is replaced, they no longer believe in it. On the contrary they often believe that it deserves to be eliminated. Only the economic data or humanitarian seduction counts, which as Pierre Manent explains in Le Figaro is a new religion. The borders are then not only wide open, but encouraged to be crossed. At that point the Jews usually leave, as has been the case in Sweden for years.

Thus, within a few years, society collapses. Once past this Rubicon, turning back is impossible.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary