Security forces are operating Thursday morning in Kafr Dan near Jenin to map the homes of two terrorists who killed IDF Major Bar Falah, as well as to arrest wanted suspects in Judea and Samaria.

During the operation, the forces arrested a relative of one of the terrorists.

Disruptions of order erupted at the scene, and a Palestinian Authority terrorist who hurled firebombs at soldiers and tried to harm them was killed in the shootout.

On Wednesday, one of the two terrorists responsible for Falah's death was eliminated. He was later discovered to be a member of the Palestinian Authority's security forces.