US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf on Wednesday expressed concern over the security situation in Judea and Samaria.

"We are very worried about the security situation in Judea and Israel. This worries Israel and worries the Palestinian Authority. We are trying to make sure that the security coordination between the parties continues, and that additional things are done to preserve the security coordination and improve it," Leaf told reporters during a press briefing.

Her comments followed the gun battle between IDF soldiers and terrorists near Jenin overnight Tuesday, in which Major Bar Falah was killed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a statement following the death of Falah, and noted that one of the terrorists was a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces.

“On behalf of the Government and the entire State of Israel, we bow our heads following the death of Major Bar Falah, an Israeli hero, the Deputy Commander of the Nahal Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, who was killed last night in a clash with terrorists next to the Gilboa Crossing. He was killed as he and his soldiers heroically confronted and neutralized the terrorists. We send our condolences to his parents, his partner, his family, and his friends,” said Lapid.

“One of the terrorists killed was a member of the Palestinian Authority’s intelligence forces. This escalates things to another level,” he added.

“We will not hesitate to act in any place that the Palestinian Authority does not maintain order. The IDF and ISA are prepared for every scenario in order to prevent terrorism from rearing its head. They are prepared on all fronts, together with the Israel Police on the seam line. Israel will forcefully target whoever tries to harm it,” concluded Lapid.





