Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night, according to Reuters.

Nykyforov - who did not say when the accident occurred - said Zelensky's car had collided with a private vehicle.

Zelenskyy was not seriously hurt in the accident, he added.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," stated the spokesman, who also said the accident would be investigated.

Medics accompanying Zelensky gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskyy's office released his nightly video address.