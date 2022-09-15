A poll conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News and published on Wednesday finds that if elections were to be held today, the right-wing bloc would win 59 seats compared to 56 for the bloc which makes up the current government.

According to the data, the Likud wins 31 seats, Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid wins 24, the Religious Zionism Party 13 and the National Unity Party, led by Benny Gantz, wins 12.

Shas wins 8 seats, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beytenu 6, the Labor Party 5, Meretz 5, the Joint List 5 and Ra'am 4.

The Jewish Home Party led by Ayelet Shaked wins just 1.9% of the votes and therefore fails to pass the electoral threshold. The Free Israel Party led by Eli Avidar also fails to pass the threshold, winning just 0.6% of the votes.

On the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu opens an even bigger gap over Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. 46 percent of respondents said they believe Netanyahu is more suitable for the role of Prime Minister, compared to only 29 percent who supported current Prime Minister Lapid and only 26 percent who supported Gantz.

Asked to rate Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s performance, 31 percent replied that his performance is good and 26 percent answered that it is not at all good. 18 percent answered "not so good" and only 14 percent replied that Lapid's performance is very good.

Another question in the poll was who the public prefers for the position of Defense Minister - Gantz or MK Yoav Galant of the Likud, who served as the head of the IDF Southern Command in the past. 41 percent replied that they preferred Gantz compared to 21 percent who said they preferred Galant. 38 percent answered that they do not know.

As for the position of Minister of Justice, 36 percent support Gideon Sa'ar versus 25 percent who support MK Yariv Levin, with 40 percent responding that there is no preferred candidate between the two.

As for the position of Minister of Public Security, respondents were asked who is more suitable for the role - Deputy Minister Yoav Segalovitz or MK Itamar Ben Gvir. 38 percent said they prefer Segalovitz compared to 33 percent who said they believe Ben Gvir is more suitable for the role. 29 percent answered that they do not know.