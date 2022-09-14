Trump ally Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, said on Tuesday that the FBI seized his cellphone at a drive-thru in Minnesota.

He also said that the FBI questioned him about Tina Peters, the Mesa, Colorado clerk who was charged with election tampering of her county voting system in 2021, according to NBC News.

Lindell made the statements on his podcast, The Lindell Report, describing how he was stopped by agents as he went through a Hardee’s drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota.

"He goes, 'Well, I got some bad news.' I'm like, OK, here it comes, right? He goes, 'We're taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone. I said, 'My whole company, I run five companies off that. I don't have a computer, my hearing aids run off this, everything runs off my phone,” Lindell said.

Lindell went on to say that the agents questioned him about the Dominion voting machines used in Colorado’s elections and then asked him about Peters and Doug Frank, an Ohio teacher who promoted the claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Last week Peters pleaded not guilty to election tampering charges related to Mesa County’s voting system.

An FBI spokesperson, Vikki Migoya, told the news outlet that the agency would not comment on the seizure of Lindell’s phone but was “executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”

On Tuesday night, Trump posted on Truth Social that Lindell had been “raided by the FBI.”

"We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all," Trump wrote.