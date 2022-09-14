The IDF Chief of the General Staff conducted an initial examination at the scene of the exchange of fire with terrorists in northern Samaria overnight in which Major Bar Falah was killed.

“Tonight we witnessed a courageous and bold commander who led from the frontline and paid for it with his life, in the mission to defend the security of the State of Israel and its residents," Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi said.

A short while ago, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, arrived at the scene of the exchange of fire in which Major Bar Falah was killed, adjacent to the Gilboa (Jalame) Crossing near the Judea and Samaria security barrier.

The Chief of the General Staff conducted an initial examination with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Yehuda Fuchs, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Nahal Brigade, COL Oren Simcha, the Commanding Officer of the Menashe Brigade, COL Arik Moyal, and additional commanders.

“This is a difficult incident that we wish had ended differently," Kohavi said. "Tonight we witnessed a courageous and bold commander who led from the frontline and paid for it with his life, in the mission to defend the security of the State of Israel and its residents. We will examine, learn and improve from this incident. This night is yet another expression of the IDF’s activity in all arenas, and in the Judea and Samaria Brigade in particular, carried out every night in order to prevent terrorist attacks and maintain the security of the residents of the State of Israel."

"I send my deepest condolences to the Falah family and encourage and embrace them in these moments," he added.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident continues.