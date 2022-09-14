The FBI and the bomb squad opened an investigation after a package exploded at Northeastern University campus on Tuesday night that had a note criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and virtual reality.

Authorities in Boston are looking into the package which had a threatening note attacking Zuckerberg and the relationship between academia and virtual reality developers, CNN reported.

The package was opened by an unidentified 45-year old male who suffered minor injuries in the explosion, including lacerations and hand injuries, the university and law enforcement officials said.

It is unclear how the package ended up on the campus of the Boston university.

The package arrived at Northeastern’s virtual reality center and was opened by an employee.

According to media reports, the note was placed in a plastic container that blew up when the man released the latches and took off the lid.

Northeastern police announced that they had secured the area around 10 p.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked police for their quick response.

"We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and well-being of all our young people here," Wu told reporters.