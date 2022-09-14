Fire breaks out in Bnei Brak synagogue

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a synagogue on Bnei Brak's King Shlomo Street, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

No one was injured.

The fire broke out shortly after 5:00a.m. on Wednesday, in a commercial building which serves as a synagogue and yeshiva.

Following the receipt of a number of reports to the local fire department regarding smoke rising from the building, three firefighting teams were sent to the scene.

Upon their arrival at the building, the firefighters identified a great amount of smoke rising out of one of the offices at the location, and immediately began working to extinguish the flames, search for anyone who might be trapped, and air out the smoke.