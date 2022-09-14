When I went to Israel for my year abroad, so many incredible families opened up their homes and truly showed me the beauty of Shabbat. I especially liked going to Rabbi R.*’s house. Seeing the incredible relationship, he had with his wife and kids, and the vibrant Shabbat atmosphere is something I try to emulate in my own home every week.

When I heard that Rabbi R.* was sick, my heart sank. I thought of his ten sweet children. How they were always happy with so little, and how worried they must be right now.

Rabbi R. is fighting for his life. But from the sidelines, his wife is fighting a whole different battle-- She is drowning in debt without his income.

Funds are being raised by R' Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka, to help this special family survive this difficult time. I have no doubt that helping this special incredible family will be a powerful merit not just for you, but for generations to come.

For more information about helping the R. family, please watch this important video message from R' Hirsch.

*Name withheld for privacy purposes