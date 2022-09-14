For many years, haredim who work instead of learning Torah full-time have felt as if they were less than their peers who are full-time yeshiva students.

Over the years, political platforms were formed and there was even an attempt to form a political party representing Lithuanian-haredim who work, but the attempt went virtually unnoticed.

On Tuesday, the Degel Hatorah party's Council of Torah Sages met at the home of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein and approved the agreements for a joint run with the Agudat Yisrael party ahead of the upcoming elections.

During that same meeting, the Council spoke about the working Lithuanian-haredi public.

In its decision, the Council wrote, "The Council supports those who toil for their livelihood and set times for Torah study and learn to the best of their abilities and educate their homes in the path of Torah and fear of Heaven."

Educator Rabbi Mordechai Blau explained the significance of this, saying that it is the result of the leadership of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Steinman.

"Rabbi Steinman embraced those who work for their livelihood," he told Kol Hai Radio.