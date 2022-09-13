A 70-year-old woman was lightly injured when a stone was throne at her vehicle near the Yakir Junction in Samaria Tuesday evening.

A Magen David Adom team provided the woman with first aid for a cut she received on her leg from a piece of glass from a shattered window.

A short time later, a Palestinian Arab armed with a knife was arrested who intended to carry out a stabbing attack at the Tapuach Junction.

Soldiers spotted the man holding the knife and fired a warning shot in the air. The terrorist then threw away the knife and lay on the ground, at which point he was arrested. He was taken for interrogation by security forces.