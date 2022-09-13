John Lennon’s killer, who was convicted of murdering the Beatle in 1980, was denied parole on Monday in New York for the twelfth time.

New York corrections officials announced the news this week after Mark David Chapman, 67, stood before a parole board last month, the Associated Press reported.

Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life at at Green Haven Correctional Facility outside New York City for fatally shooting Lennon on December 8, 1980 near the Dakota, the Upper West Side building where he lived.

During a previous parole hearing in 2020, Chapman described his crime as “despicable.” He added that he would have “no complaint whatsoever” if he spent the remainder of life life behind bars.

“I assassinated him ... because he was very, very, very famous, and that’s the only reason," Chapman said. "And I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory, very selfish."

Chapman’s next parole hearing will take place in February 2024.