Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai, and members of the Jerusalem district of the police and Shabak (ISA) on Tuesday to prepare for the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.

A security source who is informed of the details told Kan News that "There are tangible warnings concerning the intentions of terror groups to incite violence on the Temple Mount. The police have issued restraining orders removing Jewish and Arab activists."

Arab social media profiles and groups have posted calls to attend the Al-Aqsa mMosque during the Jewish holidays, especially during the morning and noon hours when Jews are permitted to enter the Temple Mount.

Earlier Tuesday, Palestinian Arab terrorists operating in northern Samaria opened fire on an Israeli engineering team.

IDF forces were deployed to the area to conduct searches for the terrorists, and the Jalamah checkpoint was closed.

Shortly after the attack, footage from the shooting, apparently taken by the terrorists themselves, was uploaded to the internet.