The Agudat Yisrael faction has approved the list of its representatives for the next Knesset.

The faction has for years run as part of the United Torah Judaism party, together with the Degel Hatorah faction.

The Agudat Yisrael representatives in the party, in order, will be: Yitzhak Goldknopf, Meir Porush, Yaakov Tesler, Yisrael Eichler, Moshe Shimon Roth, Binyamin Hershler, and Yosef Baham.

Negotiations are still ongoing with Degel Hatorah regarding a joint run which would see the two factions alternating seats in the final list.

Degel Hatorah's Council of Torah Sages is expected to meet Tuesday at the Bnei Brak home of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi.

An announcement on the meeting said that the members of the Council will discuss pertinent issues and the spiritual and financial "decrees" which the current government has placed on the haredi community.

It also said that at the end of the meeting, the rabbis will pray for the cancellation of the decrees hanging over the Torah community regarding the future of education, the Draft Law, conversions, and the holiness of the Sabbath.