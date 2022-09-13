Hussam Badra'an, a member of Hamas' political wing, has said that terror attacks in Gaza, Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem, and the, "lands occupied since 1948," had the greatest influence on Israel's decision to leave Gaza seventeen years ago.

Israel pulled out of Gaza during the summer of 2005, in what was officially called the "Disengagement." In a bloody coup in 2007, Hamas wrested control of Gaza from Fatah, and has ruled the enclave ever since.

In an interview with Hamas' Al-Aqsa television channel, Badra'an said that the younger generation in the "West Bank" takes part in the fight against Israel and sent a message to the world that he aims to leave a mark similar to that of the generation which preceded his.

"We tell our people in the [West] Bank: You are in the [battle]front and you can change the equation with the occupation, which still worries about escalating the conflict and whether it spreads and becomes more complex all across the [West] Bank," Badra'an said.

He added, "[Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel] Sharon said, 'The law of Netzarim is like that of Tel Aviv,' and the [Israeli] leaders say today that the law of the [West] Bank cities is like that of Tel Aviv, and they will retreat from it as they retreated from Gaza thanks to the battle, and this will be a precursor to the full retreat from all of Palestine, from the [Mediterranean] Sea to the [Jordan] River."