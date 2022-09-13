Palestinian Arab terrorists operating in northern Samaria opened fire on an Israeli engineering team Tuesday.

The attack occurred near the Jalamah checkpoint on the northern edge of Samaria in the Jenin district, when terrorists opened fire on a team of engineers from the Israeli Defense Ministry operating along the seamline between Samaria and pre-1967 Israel.

No injuries were reported in the attack, but a tractor was seriously damaged.

After the shooting, some 30 bullet casings were found at the scene.

IDF forces were deployed to the area to conduct searches for the terrorists, and a closure has been imposed at the Jalamah checkpoint.

Shortly after the attack, footage from the shooting, apparently taken by the terrorists themselves, was uploaded to the internet.

"This is the second shooting attack in the last 24 hours," Religious Zionist Party candidate and Yitzhar activist Zvi Succot said. "Hardly a day goes by without at least one shooting attack. They no longer are afraid of uploading videos of the shooting. Every day that goes by it is a miracle that no one is murdered. And there is no serious defense establishment response to this. Benny Gantz has abandoned Judea and Samaria."