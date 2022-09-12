Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was a guest tonight at the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Cities conference, said for the first time that she will recommend former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as the next Prime Minister if she passes the electoral threshold in the elections for the 25th Knesset in November.

"I support a broad government, but I will probably recommend Netanyahu. I will recommend whoever will have the most mandates and who will have the best chance to form a government. The situation is very difficult, the country is sick and although a narrow government will not survive - if there is no choice and the boycott discourse continues, that's what I will do," Shaked said.

It was announced earlier Monday that the Yamina and Jewish Home parties have agreed to run together on a joint ticket in the upcoming Knesset election.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) and Jewish Home list chairman and Givat Shmuel Mayor Yossi Brodny are expected to convene a press conference Monday morning to announce the new alliance.

The joint ticket will run under the Jewish Home name, with the Hebrew letter “Bet” for its ballot slips.

Shaked will lead the joint ticket, with Brodny in the number two position.