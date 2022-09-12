A serious car accident occurred in Tel Aviv Monday evening when a driver accidentally drove onto the sidewalk and struck multiple pedestrians.

Magen David Adom reported that its personnel had treated four people who were injured in the accident at the scene, several of whom are in serious or critical condition.

A young woman in her 20s was evacuated from the scene to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition while undergoing CPR, a 22-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are in serious condition with multi-system injuries impairment of consciousness and a 60-year-old woman is in moderate condition with injuries to her upper body.

The police said that officers are on their way to the scene of the accident and the circumstances are under investigation.

Itai Atias, a senior medic at the MDA, said, "There was a big commotion at the place. We saw the jeep that crashed into the store and 4 injured people lying on the sidewalk. Two of them were trapped, one injured woman was lying in the front part of the vehicle and another injured woman was lying near the jeep while she was fully conscious with bruises on her head and back, we gave her medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital in moderate and stable condition."