The Release Committee has rejected the request for early release from prison submitted by terrorist M., who was one of five terrorists convicted of perpetrating a rock attack which left then-two-year-old Adele Biton with a severe head injury and eventually led to her death.

Adele was critically wounded in March 2013, when the family car was attacked outside of Ariel in Samaria by Arab terrorists, who hurled rocks at the vehicle and caused it to veer off the road and crash headfirst into a truck.

The fist-sized rock struck Adele directly in the head, leaving the two-year-old baby critically wounded and in mortal danger. Though she recovered, Adele was left with severe neurological damage, and was in and out of the hospital since her grueling rehabilitation period. In 2015, at four years old, she passed away after her condition deteriorated rapidly from a bout of pneumonia.

M. was a minor at the time he perpetrated the attack. In January 2016, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, as part of a plea bargain. On Monday, he appeared before the Release Committee at the Megido Prison.

Dr. Adva Biton, Adele's mother, appeared before the Release Committee, requesting that M.'s request be rejected.

"In any sane country, they would not lend a hand to the release of murderers," she said.

Last week, Adva told Israel Hayom, "Why are these terrorists able to have six years be taken off their sentences? This is outrageous and infuriating, it's like laughing at a poor person. We are not discussing an illogical demand, but rather a reasonable action."

She continued, "These are people who are now in their 20s - we are letting out people who will return to terror. They will go back to their village as victors, with a smile on their faces. This is a loss of deterrence, certainly in the height of a silenced wave of terror."

"I intend to appear at the Release Committee in order to look its members in the eyes - that they should take responsibility. I will not come with high expectations, so as to not be disappointed, but I will present my truth with the hope that it will be good. In the meantime I am leaving a window for sanity - for justice to say its piece."