Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas for his recent comments accusing Israel of perpetrating “Holocausts” against Arabs, and praised his own finance minister for apologizing for comparing Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Speaking with reporters Monday at the end of a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Lapid lauded Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman for apologizing for comparing Netanyahu to Goebbels, while reiterating his disagreement with Liberman’s original comments.

“I condemn what the Finance Minister said. I condemn any comparison to the Holocaust. I was clear about it then, and I am happy to see that the minister has walked back his comments.”

On Sunday, Lapid slammed Liberman’s comments, saying the legacy of the Holocaust should not be dragged into politics.

"Even when facing endless poison and the incitement machine which eats at Israeli society, the holocaust should be kept outside the conversation," Lapid said.

"Every comment that compares anything to it only harms the memory of the holocaust, and our bond as a people."

Turning to PA chief Mahmoud Abbas, Lapid slammed Abbas’ comments, made during a visit to Berlin last month, in which he accused Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Arabs in Israel.

"50 massacres, 50 Holocausts" against Palestinians since 1947,” Abbas said while standing alongside Scholz last month.

While Scholz did not immediately challenge Abbas on his comment, he later issued a condemnation, saying he was “disgusted by the outrageous remarks.”

Scholz reiterated his condemnation Monday, with Lapid also responding, saying: “What Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] said was a new low, totally lacking respect. As I said before, there is no place for comparisons to the Holocaust.”

“But the problem isn’t just in what Abu Mazen said, it is in the textbooks for Palestinian children, and we need to speak firmly against that.”