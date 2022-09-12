A 24-year-old man was crushed Monday morning as he rode his electric scooter in the northern city of Afula.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical aid to the victim but after a short time were forced to declare his death. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old woman, felt unwell and was evacuated for tests at a hospital.

MDA paramedics Mika Oz and Shimmy Parji said, "We saw an electric scooter on the road, and nearby lay a young man of about 24, unconscious and suffering a serious head injury. He was unconscious with no heartbeat and not breathing. We immediately performed medical tests, he had no signs of life and within a short time we were forced to declare his death."

"The driver of the vehicle, a woman of about 40, felt unwell, received medical treatment, and was evacuated for continued tests at a hospital."

On Sunday night, an electric scooter rider fell in Bat Yam, suffering moderate to severe injuries, including a head injury. MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

MDA paramedic Sa'ar Masas said, "When we arrived at the scene we saw, on the sidewalk at the side of the road, a man of about 35 lying partially conscious with a head injury, and next to him was an electric scooter. We provided him with lifesaving medical treatment, including sedation and artificial respiration, and evacuated him urgently to the hospital, in moderate to serious but stable condition."