The al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the military arm of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, has returned to terror activity.

An announcement from "the joint room for the nightly disruptions unit in Ramallah and Al-Bireh," said that during the "summer rains" activity - the code name for the plan for terror attacks against Israel - "our mujihadeen in the nightly disruption unit in the area of northwest Ramallah have succeeded in hurling an explosive device at the Ata'ra military tower (pillbox) today at 12:20 in the morning."

"The nightly disruptions unit praises the heroic action which fighters carried out, in which they burned the agricultural fields near the colonial town of Beit El, and this was today at eight o'clock in the evening."

The announcement concluded, "This is a revolution until victory. This is jihad, with Allah's help, this will be a victory or a fall of a martyr on his way to Allah."

Ismat Mansour, an expert in the Israeli field, estimates that the nightly disruptions will lead to an escalation of the conflicts in all of Judea and Samaria, which according to him is the most dangerous arena from Israel's perspective.

Mansour noted that these actions are not organized and do not require complex planning, since explosive devices can be made independently. He expects the events in Judea and Samaria to escalate as the Jewish holiday season approaches.

Adna'an al-Sabah, a political analyst, believes that the conflicts will soon reach pre-1967 Israel, and noted that the Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades coordinate their actions with Fatah's al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.

Recently, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades published an announcement in which it took responsibility for carrying out a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley, in which a number of soldiers were injured.

The announcement was called a "military announcement," and titled, "The beginning of the activities (terror attacks) of the summer rains." It described the shooting attack as an "heroic action" and a "response to the repeated crimes of the occupation against our fighting nation."

The al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades promised to continue "to be loyal to the blood of the shahids (martyrs - ed.) and the heroic prisoners, and to remain committed to the path of Yasser Arafat and all the shahids until the Palestine is freed from the 'impurity of the conquerors.'"

In 2002, Israel declared the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, Fatah's military wing, to be a terror organization.