A businessman and former Yisrael Beytenu party activist is poised to sue Yisrael Beytenu chairman and Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman, accusing him of libel.

An attorney working on behalf of Yossi Kamisa, a former Yisrael Beytenu activist, penned a letter to Liberman Monday, notifying him of Kamisa’s plans to file a libel suit against him, and demanding that Liberman relinquish his ministerial immunity.

“Given the many comments by Liberman against Kamisa on television networks and in other places, Kamisa intends to file a civil suit and/or a criminal complaint against Liberman,” the letter reads in part.

A week ago, Liberman filed a police complaint Monday against Kamisa, after he accusing Liberman of attempting to pay him to carry out the assassination of a senior police official.

Two weeks ago, Kamisa made a number of public claims against Liberman in a Twitter thread.

Kamisa, a former anti-terror official-turned businessman, was once an activist in Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, and claimed to have been a personal advisor to Liberman – a claim the Finance Minister denies.

Among other claims, Kamisa said that 20 years ago, Liberman offered to pay him $100,000 to assassinate a police superintendent. Kamisa also claimed Liberman operated a casino in the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Jericho, and that Liberman had undisclosed business dealings in Congo.

Liberman publicly denied Kamisa’s claims and last week accused Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu of using Kamisa to hurt Yisrael Beytenu ahead of the election.

"This is about Netanyahu's methods, this is not the first time - the man is simply the scum of the human race who has no red lines," Liberman said.