Forecasters are predicting that Israel will see the first rains of the winter by the end of the week.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures dropping slightly and nearing seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains.

The heat will be light to moderate in the mountains, moderate to heavy along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev, and heavy in the eastern valleys, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. According to Meteo-Tech, there will be an additional slight drop in temperatures, especially in the mountains and inland. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall along the coastline.

The heat will be light to moderate in the mountains, moderate along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev, and moderate to heavy in the eastern valleys, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler, especially in the mountains, where temperatures will be lower than usual for the season. During the morning hours, there may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.