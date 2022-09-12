The Hamas terrorist organization issued a statement on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of the withdrawal of the IDF and the evictopm of the Jewish communities from the Gaza Strip.

"The departure of the last Israeli soldier from Gaza was a great victory for the (Palestinian) resistance and it was achieved thanks to the Palestinian willingness to self-sacrifice and a persistent struggle that did not allow Israel to enjoy stability or security."

Hamas stressed that the whole of “Palestine” will remain Arab Palestinian land and there will be no concession on any part of it, and that the resistance organizations in Gaza will continue on the path of fighting until the liberation of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In an article in the official Hamas newspaper Felesteen, Faiz Abu Shamala wrote that the Palestinian resistance organizations that defeated Israel in the Gaza Strip are also capable of liberating the Palestinian territories that have been “occupied” since 1948.

The young Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria, he said, are currently following the path of the resistance organizations in the Gaza Strip that drove away the "occupation" 17 years ago while drawing lessons from the past and "with the determination to achieve a complete victory over the Zionist enterprise - a complete victory."