US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides participated on Sunday in the World Summit on Counter-Terrorism of The International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University and argued that the leadership in Jerusalem must support the two-state solution.

"In order to preserve a democratic Jewish state, it is important to reach a two-state solution. The situation in Judea and Samaria cannot continue," Nides said.

The Ambassador also commented on the state of the Iran nuclear agreement and said that his country will not allow Iran to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

"Iran and its allies pose an extreme threat to the security of the State of Israel. The US will not stand by and allow them to manufacture nuclear weapons," he stressed.

Prof. Boaz Ganor, Founder and Executive Director of ICT, added that "If the nuclear agreement with Iran is signed, we are talking about a situation in which terrorist organizations and militias will receive aid and budgets that they have never received before, something that will have a profound effect on the future of global terrorism and, if it is not signed, it will lead to a direct confrontation with Iran. The US with the Biden administration brings an interesting policy to deal with terrorism as we have seen in the last year. Some would say a combination of separatism (Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq), alongside surgical operations in the fight against terrorism of targeted eliminations."

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in pre-recorded remarks that terrorism today has changed its character.

"We are very concerned about the domestic terrorist, the domestic violent individual, who is not motivated by a foreign terrorist ideology, but by an ideology of hatred, of anti-establishment and anti-government messages, of false narratives, of personal grief that leads to extreme violence, or by narratives that are spread online," he said.